Ministers from Saudi Arabia, other Muslim countries to visit China to discuss Gaza situation

Ministers from Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries will visit China to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza caused by the incessant Israeli bombing of the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israeli has been carrying out air strikes on Gaza and other parts of the occupied Palestinian territories since October 7, the day when Hamas fighters conducted surprise attacks across the border into Israeli and killed around 1,200 Israelis and took more than 200 hostage.

At least 13,000 Palestinians have been killed and 30,000 injured in Gaza since October 7, Gaza’s government media office said. At least 5,500 of the dead are children and 3,500 are women, the statement added.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Sunday that ministers from Arab and Muslim countries will visit China on Monday on the first leg of a tour that aims to end the war in Gaza.

Prince Faisal said on the sidelines of the IISS Manama Security Summit in Bahrain the tour will be the first step for the Islamic Ministerial Committee to carry out decisions reached at the Arab-Islamic Summit held in Riyadh earlier this month.

He noted that the ministers will visit several other capitals after China to convey a strong message of achieving an immediate ceasefire and facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.