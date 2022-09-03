Pakistan foils bid to smuggle 9,650kg donkey skins to Hong Kong at Karachi port

KARACHI – Pakistan Customs has failed an attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of donkey hides to Hong Kong through mis-declaration at Karachi port, it emerged on Saturday.

Reports said that the Exports Collectorate Karachi received a tip-off that an attempt to clear a consignment carrying thousands of donkey skins through green channel was being made in guise of salt and handkerchiefs.

Taking action, authorities intercepted a consignment, which was declared as salt and handkerchief by M/S Khan Traders in documents, and recovered 9,650 kilograms of donkey hides.

The customs department has registered a case against Khan Traders and launched an investigation into the matter.

The Pakistani government has imposed a ban on the export of donkey skin after reports emerged that donkey meat is being solder in disguise of beef.