Pakistan foils bid to smuggle 9,650kg donkey skins to Hong Kong at Karachi port
KARACHI – Pakistan Customs has failed an attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of donkey hides to Hong Kong through mis-declaration at Karachi port, it emerged on Saturday.
Reports said that the Exports Collectorate Karachi received a tip-off that an attempt to clear a consignment carrying thousands of donkey skins through green channel was being made in guise of salt and handkerchiefs.
Taking action, authorities intercepted a consignment, which was declared as salt and handkerchief by M/S Khan Traders in documents, and recovered 9,650 kilograms of donkey hides.
Pakistan sets up first donkey breeding farm in ... 12:27 PM | 29 Aug, 2021
OKARA – Amid the rise in international demand, the Punjab government has formed the country’s first-ever ...
The customs department has registered a case against Khan Traders and launched an investigation into the matter.
The Pakistani government has imposed a ban on the export of donkey skin after reports emerged that donkey meat is being solder in disguise of beef.
Pakistan records rise in donkey population in ... 01:31 PM | 10 Jun, 2022
LAHORE — The number of donkeys country has increased by 100,000 during the year 2021-22, reveals the Economic ...
