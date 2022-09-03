‘Orange Line BRT is ready for Karachi’ as inauguration date announced

12:36 PM | 3 Sep, 2022
Source: Sharjeel Memon (Twitter)
KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a date to inaugurate another mass transit system in Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, to facilitate public.

Taking to Twitter, Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that the Orange Line BRT, which has been named as Abdul Sattar Edhi Line, will be open for the public from September 10.

“Orange Line BRT ( Abdul Sattar Edhi Line ) is ready now for karachi. This project is ???? percent funded by government of sindh for the people of karachi. Test Drive is started today. Inshallah It will be open for the public from 10 th of September,” he wrote on Twitter.

In another Tweet, he shared a video of Orange Line BRT’s test trial. He announced that the Sindh government will launch more transport projects for public.

Launched in June 2016 by former Sindh Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah, it will run from Orangi Town to Board office from where it will join the Green Line, which was inaugurated in December 2021.

