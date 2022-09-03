‘Account is hacked’, says Fawad Chaudhry after tweet about Maulana Fazlur Rehman goes viral

ISLAMABAD – PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that his Twitter account was hacked after an objectionable post about JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman was shared earlier in the day.

A post announcing death of the JUI-F leader was shared from the verified account of the former information minister was shared on the microblogging site.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman has passed away,” read the Tweet.

After the tweet went viral on social media, Chaudhry revealed that his account was hacked.

The hacker has also replaced PTI leader’s photo with Fazlur Rehman while photos of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were also shared from his account.

On political fronts, Fawad Chaudhry and Fazlur Rehman have been trading barbs over various issues.