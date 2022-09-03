Vehicle in Imran Khan’s convoy catches fire near Rawat (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – A car in convoy of former prime minister Imran Khan caught fire on Friday night near Rawat, a town in the federal capital.

Reports said that Imran Khan’s personal security staff was travelling in the vehicle and they saved their lives by jumping out of it timely.

The fire erupted reportedly after an accident when the PTI chairman was heading back to Bani Gala, his residence, from Gujrat after addressing a public gathering. Imran Khan was in the preceding vehicle when the accident occurred.

This is serious and alarming 🚨🚨



Car included in Imran Khan’s convoy



pic.twitter.com/uOoFy6fKzK — Addy (@Realaddy01) September 2, 2022

PTI is yet to confirm the incident.

Addressing the gathering, the PTI chairman warned the PML-N led coalition government to stop political victimization of his party leaders and workers otherwise he will again come to Islamabad.

Imran Khan and his party leaders, including Shahbaz Gill, are facing various cases since the ouster of the former prime minister through a no-confidence vote. The PTI chief is also on bail in a terrorism case while Gill has been sent to jail on judicial remand in a sedition case.

Earlier this year, the cricketer-turned-politician had also launched a long march dubbed as Azadi March against the government when severe clashes erupted between security forces and protesters in Islamabad and other cities of the country.

Khan said that the government will not be able to find a place to hide if he comes to the federal capital.

He also lashed out at the government for mishandling of economic issues, recalling that PTI government controlled the prices despite engaging with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Saying inflation has touched 45%, the PTI chairman said that the incumbent government was putting the blame of rising petroleum prices on IMF.

Khan said that the PDM leaders wanted to come in the government not to curb the inflation but to end corruption cases against them.