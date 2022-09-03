Zong announces its social contract in response to the catastrophic floods

ISLAMABAD – In response to one of the worst humanitarian disasters to hit the country in past few years, Zong 4G has announced a new social contract, dedicated to providing relief to flood affectees and helping rebuild Pakistan. With a three-point agenda, the company has laid out its strategy to help rebuild Pakistan - #ZongStandsByPakistan

Fully realizing its role as the leader in converged communications, Zong 4G has designed a strategy to ensure that people have unhindered access to services to stay connected with their loved ones during this catastrophic event and to provide on-ground support and care both in the short-term and long-term.

“As a socially responsible company, Zong 4G understands the needs of the affectees and knows it’s a long journey ahead of us to build our vision of Digital Pakistan. We are committed to ensuring, that through partnerships we deliver to the communities and we will continue our efforts in ensuring that Zong 4G unites and connects Pakistan during these challenging times. Zong 4G stands by Pakistan” Said the Spokesperson of Zong 4G.