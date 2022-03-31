Prices of petroleum products stay unchanged amid political crisis

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to keep the prices of major petroleum products unchanged for the next fortnight as Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a no-confidence vote in parliament.

A statement issued from the Finance Division said the government will bear the additional burden of Rs33 billion for the fortnight (1-15 April 2022) to keep the prices at the existing level.

The decision was taken in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement in the fortnightly review on February 28, the notification reads.

Petrol will continue to be sold at Rs149.86 per litre, High-Speed Diesel at Rs144.15, Kerosene Oil at Rs125.56 and Light Diesel at Rs118.31 per litre.

Meanwhile, the international market witnessed huge fluctuation as crude oil set a new record in wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

However, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs13 per litre.

Voting on no-trust motion to take place on April ... 08:05 PM | 31 Mar, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said voting on the no-confidence motion will be held on April 3 (Sunday) ...

Prices of LPG Domestic cylinder and commercial cylinder have been set as Rs2,916 and Rs11,220 respectively for April 2022 after an increment of Rs157 per domestic cylinder and Rs. 606 per commercial cylinder.