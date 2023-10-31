Pakistani rupee exchange rate today against US dollar, Euro, Dirham, and Riyal

Check out the latest currency exchange rates in Pakistani open market on October 31, 2023 (Tuesday).

PKR remained under pressure against greenback, and other foreign currencies in the open market in the last couple of days.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today

PKR moved down consecutively and quoted at 280.95 against the US dollar.

Euro was being traded at 296.3 for buying and 299.2 for selling. British pound remained stable at 344 for buying, and 347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham stands at 79 for buying and 79.75 for selling whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved up to 75 against local unit.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 October, 2023