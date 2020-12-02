Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-December-02- Updated 09:00 AM

09:17 AM | 2 Dec, 2020
Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-December-02- Updated 09:00 AM
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 02, 2020 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 159.3 160.3
Euro EUR 188.5 191.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 210.5 213.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 43.1 43.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 42 42.8
Australian Dollar AUD 115.5 118
Bahrain Dinar BHD 402.8 404.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 121 124
China Yuan CNY 24.25 24.4
Danish Krone DKK 24.55 24.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.5 17.75
Indian Rupee INR 2.12 2.19
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 495 497.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 38.4 38.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 102.5 103.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.4 17.65
Omani Riyal OMR 407.5 409.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.3 42.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 117 119
Swedish Korona SEK 17.4 17.65
Swiss Franc CHF 175.25 176.15
Thai Bhat THB 5.15 5.25

TOP LISTS

