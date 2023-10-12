Pakistan Army team wins silver in UK’s Cambrian Patrol 2023 exercise

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistan Army team-led by Lieutenant Owais Usman secured the silver medal in Cambrian Patrol 2023, the premier patrolling event of the British Army held in Wales.
The exercise has been organized by the UK since 1959 and it was attended by troops from across the world.
A total of 113 teams, including India and Philippines, took part in this year’s competition. Pakistan officials at the high commission in London congratulated team manager, Major Osama, and observer, Major Haseeb, for the achievement of their team.
The drills are 40-hour-long and are held in an area of 60 kilometers. The participating teams face combat situations and deal with explosive materials during the exercise that aim at testing their physical and mental strength.
The Pakistani team was consisted of soldiers from the 67th Punjab regiment.
Meanwhile, the Royal Gurkha Rifles won the gold medal in the exercise.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 12, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|276.4
|279.4
|Euro
|EUR
|290.1
|293
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.6
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|745.2
|753.2
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.56
|38.96
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.9
|40.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|290.1
|293
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|35.83
|36.18
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.53
|915.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.29
|171.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.78
|735.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201
|203
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.97
|312.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs207,900 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 178,240.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Karachi
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Quetta
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Attock
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Multan
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
|Mirpur
|PKR 207,900
|PKR 2,300
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.