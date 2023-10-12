Pakistan Army team wins silver in UK’s Cambrian Patrol 2023 exercise

ISLAMABAD – A Pakistan Army team-led by Lieutenant Owais Usman secured the silver medal in Cambrian Patrol 2023, the premier patrolling event of the British Army held in Wales.

The exercise has been organized by the UK since 1959 and it was attended by troops from across the world.

A total of 113 teams, including India and Philippines, took part in this year’s competition. Pakistan officials at the high commission in London congratulated team manager, Major Osama, and observer, Major Haseeb, for the achievement of their team.

The drills are 40-hour-long and are held in an area of 60 kilometers. The participating teams face combat situations and deal with explosive materials during the exercise that aim at testing their physical and mental strength.

The Pakistani team was consisted of soldiers from the 67th Punjab regiment.

Meanwhile, the Royal Gurkha Rifles won the gold medal in the exercise.