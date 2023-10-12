Search

Pakistan announce women's squad for Bangladesh tour

01:11 PM | 12 Oct, 2023
Pakistan announce women's squad for Bangladesh tour
Source: PCB

LAHORE - Nida Dar will continue to lead Pakistan women’s team as the national selection committee headed by Saleem Jaffar announced a 15-member squad for the Bangladesh tour scheduled to take place later this month.

Pakistan will depart for Bangladesh on 20 October to feature in a six-match white-ball series which also includes three ODIs, part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25. The series itinerary will be announced in due course by the home board.

The experienced Iram Javed stages a comeback to the national side after a gap of one year. The right-handed batter last played for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022. Iram also featured for Super Women against Amazons in the three women’s exhibition T20 matches earlier this year in Rawalpindi.

Shawaal Zulfiqar and Syeda Aroob Shah have been excluded from the squad that played against South Africa last month in the white-ball series in Karachi, while Fatima Sana, who got injured in the second ODI against South Africa, is still in the process of recovering. Both Shawaal and Aroob are part of the 28 probables of the Pakistan women's emerging team taking part in the training camp in Muridke. The emerging team will play a bilateral series and a triangular tournament involving West Indies and Thailand's emerging cricket teams later this month.

Pakistan squad:

Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

Non-travelling reserves – Amber Kainat, Omaima Sohail and Sidra Nawaz (wk)

11:15 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

01:11 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

09:00 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

Forex

