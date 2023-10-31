Rains likely in Islamabad this week; Check daily weather forecast for twin cities

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted partly cloudy weather for Islamabad on Tuesday.

Met Office said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country and a westerly wave is likely to approach the upper parts on Wednesday which will stay here.

Islamabad Rain Update

PMD predicted rain-thunderstorms in Islamabad on Thursday, but on Tuesday dry and cloudy weather will prevail.

Islamabad temperature today

At noon, the mercury reached 26°C, while the temperature is expected to drop to 15 degrees in the night.

Humidity was recorded at around 50 percent in the city. Winds blew at 4km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 3km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 141, which is Unhealthy. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Experts suggest cutting outdoor activity.