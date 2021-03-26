PM Imran directs Nadeem Babar to step down as aide on petroleum
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed his special assistant to petroleum Nadeem Babar to resign over crisis that hit the country last year.
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar revealed it during a press conference while discussing the findings by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a probe launched on the direction of the prime minister premier to determine reasons behind the shortage of petroleum in the country.
The minister further revealed that Secretary for Petroleum Division Mian Asad Hayauddin has been directed to leave the charge and report to the Establishment Division.
- Pakistan, India hold brigade commander-level key meeting at LoC07:24 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
- Violent protests in Bangladesh as Modi lands in Dhaka on first visit ...06:55 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
- #JusticeforHareem – 3-year-old found murdered after assault in ...05:57 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
- PM Imran directs Nadeem Babar to step down as aide on petroleum05:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan condemns attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities05:30 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
- Sana Javed celebrates her 28th birthday with husband Umair Jaswal01:48 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
- Iqra Aziz cheers as Khuda aur Muhabbat hits 9.7 ratings on IMDB03:42 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
- Saboor Aly’s dance video goes viral01:10 PM | 26 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021