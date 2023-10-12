Search

ViralWorld

What are white phosphorus bombs that are being used by Israeli forces against Gaza?

Web Desk
12:44 PM | 12 Oct, 2023
Israel Gaza war
Source: File Photo

Israeli bombing continued to rock Gaza as the fight between Tel Aviv and Hamas enters the sixth day after Palestinian fighters launched an offensive against Israel over the weekend.

Amid the relentless bombing, Palestine sounds alarm, alleging Israel of using white phosphorus bombs in striking populated areas in the western region of occupied territory.

The claims from oppressed Palestinians raised questions as Israel previously faced controversy and international criticism for its use of white phosphorus munitions in, including the 2008-2009 Gaza War (Operation Cast Lead) and the 2014 Israel-Gaza conflict (Operation Protective Edge).

Phosphorus bombs are incendiary weapons that contain white phosphorus. These are a highly reactive and flammable chemical elements that ignite spontaneously in air and burn intensely. The banned bombs have been used in various military conflicts for several purposes, including creating smoke screens, illuminating targets, and causing fires.

These bombs gained are known for the potential harm they can cause to both military personnel and civilians. When these bombs are dropped or deployed, they can start fires that are difficult to extinguish, as white phosphorus burns even in the presence of water. The smoke produced by burning white phosphorus can obscure vision and hinder military operations.

The use of white phosphorus in populated areas has raised ethical and humanitarian concerns, as it can cause severe burns and injuries to civilians. Some international agreements, such as the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons (CCW), have restrictions on the use of incendiary weapons like phosphorus bombs in certain circumstances, particularly when used in proximity to civilians.

For our readers’ information, white phosphorus ignites quickly when it comes into contact with oxygen.

These bombs were earlier used in past armed conflicts, including both World Wars, and in Afghanistan, Syria, and Gaza, per Human Rights Watch reports.

During recent war, Israeli military again used white phosphorus munitions, including artillery shells loaded with banned substance, in residential areas. These reports raised concerns about the potential impact on civilians, as white phosphorus can cause severe burns and injuries, and its use in populated areas can result in unintended harm to non-combatants.

Israel fired white phosphorus munitions in Gaza: Palestine

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:26 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

Iranian president, Saudi crown prince discuss Gaza situation in ...

09:22 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

Israel-Gaza death toll tops 2,300 as Israel forms war cabinet, ...

11:53 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

Israel fired white phosphorus munitions in Gaza: Palestine

04:31 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

FIA presents updated report on Adil Raja's social media posts against ...

09:51 AM | 11 Oct, 2023

Rockets fired from Syria towards Israel amid fear of Gaza war ...

10:09 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

UN rights chief says total siege of Gaza violation of international ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:11 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Pakistan announce women's squad for Bangladesh tour

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 12 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 12 October, 2023.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 12, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 276.4 279.4
Euro EUR 290.1 293
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.6 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.2 753.2
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.56 38.96
Danish Krone DKK 39.9 40.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 290.1 293
Indian Rupee INR 35.83 36.18
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.53 915.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.29 171.29
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 727.78 735.78
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 201 203
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 309.97 312.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 12, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs207,900 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 178,240.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 12 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Karachi PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Islamabad PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Peshawar PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Quetta PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Sialkot PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Attock PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Gujranwala PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Jehlum PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Multan PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Bahawalpur PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Gujrat PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Nawabshah PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Chakwal PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Hyderabad PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Nowshehra PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Sargodha PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Faisalabad PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300
Mirpur PKR 207,900 PKR 2,300

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: