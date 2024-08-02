Search

Pakistan

Pakistan sets up 1st anti-rape crisis cell in federal capital Islamabad

Project aimed at combatting sexual violence and empowering survivors

Web Desk
10:25 PM | 2 Aug, 2024
Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad
Source: File photo

For the first time, an anti-rape crisis cell (ARCC) was launched at the Polyclinic Hospital in the Pakistani capital on Thursday, according to the United Nations (UN). This represents a “unified effort” to combat sexual violence and empower survivors.

In recent years, Pakistan has witnessed a significant rise in rape cases, with many incidents going unreported due to social stigma and fear of retaliation. The Pakistan National Commission on the Status of Women reported over 11,000 cases of rape in 2021 alone.

In August 2023, Pakistan’s first-ever anti-rape crisis cell was established at the Karachi Police Surgeon’s Office in the southern Sindh province, followed by another at Nishtar Hospital in the eastern province of Punjab. Activists and experts have called for increased support and stronger laws for survivors to address this pressing issue.

“The federal government’s Polyclinic Hospital, with technical support from UN Women and funding from the US Embassy’s Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL), has launched the ARCC at Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad,” UN Women said in a statement.

These facilities are intended to serve as crucial resource centres, offering a range of services to survivors, including medical and psychological support, legal aid, and counselling. The ARCC is set to operate round the clock, with “robust security measures” in place.

The launch event was attended by Dr Naushin Farooq, Head of the Gynaecology Department at Polyclinic Hospital; Saman Ahsan from UN Women; US Embassy official Carrie Basnight; Dr Sophia Younas, Deputy Director at the Ministry of National Health Services; and Anti-Rape Special Committee Chairperson Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq, among others.

“ARCCs are vital pillars in our collective efforts to combat sexual violence and ensure the rights and well-being of rape survivors,” said Ahsan. “By providing comprehensive services and support, these cells play a pivotal role in empowering survivors to reclaim their lives and seek justice.”

Basnight, the US official, commended the Pakistani government’s commitment to advocating for the protection of survivor rights.

“I commend the federal government and UN Women for establishing the ARCC,” she said. “Sexual violence is not only a local issue but a global challenge that requires collective action.”

Dr Younas of the Ministry of National Health Services emphasised the Pakistani government’s commitment to eliminating sexual violence and providing extensive support to survivors.

“As we inaugurate Islamabad’s ARCC, we mark a crucial milestone in our unwavering pursuit of justice and safety for all citizens,” she said. “The creation of this crisis cell highlights the government’s dedication and the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders in our ongoing fight against sexual violence.”

UN Women stated that the launch of the facility in Islamabad represents a “significant advancement in the quest for justice and support” for survivors of sexual assault.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

10:25 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistan sets up 1st anti-rape crisis cell in federal capital ...

09:57 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistan, Turkmenistan agree to expedite work on TAPI pipeline project

08:29 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Two policemen killed in militant attack on judges' convoy in Tank

07:22 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Chinese embassy donates 20,000 health kits to female students in ...

06:58 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

FC (North) launches rescue operation amid devastating floods in ...

06:28 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Online taxi driver allegedly assaults female passenger in Lahore

Pakistan

01:41 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Who leaked Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s obscene video online?

04:16 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Private hospital owner shot dead in broad daylight outside Lahore ...

09:24 AM | 1 Aug, 2024

Chaos in Lahore as city records heaviest rainfall in 44 years

08:09 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

British journalist visiting Pakistan to meet Imran Khan expelled 

10:07 PM | 31 Jul, 2024

Female police officer dismissed for making TikTok video on duty

08:42 PM | 1 Aug, 2024

Pakistan to observe day of mourning over Ismail Haniyeh’s death ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:25 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Pakistan sets up 1st anti-rape crisis cell in federal capital Islamabad

Gold & Silver

01:59 PM | 2 Aug, 2024

Gold reaches record high in Pakistan after Rs2,400 per tola increase

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 2 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 2, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.65 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.6 and selling rate is 303.65.

British Pound rate moved up to 357.80 for buying, and 357.35 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.55 and Saudi Riyal moved to 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.65
Euro EUR 301.6 303.65
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.80 357.35
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 184.8 186
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: