Pakistan rules out talks with TTP 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan says it has no designs to enter into any talks with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the terrorist entity is involved in the killing of Pakistani and foreign citizens inside Pakistan.

The FO spokesperson said Pakistan respects Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity. She said we expect the Afghan authorities to uphold their sovereignty and take action against terrorist groups which have found sanctuaries inside Afghanistan and using their territory for terrorist attacks against Pakistan.

Responding to a question, Baloch said Pakistan is committed to implement Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan. She said the first phase of this plan is near completion and alluded to the illegal foreigners including Afghans repatriated to their home countries.

The spokesperson clarified that Pakistan has not given any understanding to the UNHCR for the suspension of the plan. She pointed out that the government has approved one-year extension of the validity of Proof of Registration cards of the Afghan refugees.

To a question, Baloch said Pakistan and the United States have a multifaceted and a robust partnership. She said we believe that this relationship should move forward on the basis of mutual respect, sovereign equality and non-interference in each other's internal affairs.