Search

Opinion

Did The Simpsons really predict Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's rise to fame?

Web Desk
05:26 PM | 11 Jul, 2024
simpsons and chahat fateh ali

The Simpsons have a history of making strange predictions that sometimes match real-life events, from Donald Trump's 2024 presidential run to AI robots taking over. In 2024, it seems they might have once again forecast happenings similar to what has actually occurred.

The Uncanny Resemblance

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is a viral internet sensation behind the hit song ‘Bado Badi,’ which has won hearts globally. Known for his distinctive, off-key singing, Chahat has carved out a niche in the music world.

Interestingly, a recent observation by Pakistani actor Imran Abbas suggests that The Simpsons might have also predicted Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s rise to fame. Imran Abbas shared an image from The Simpsons on his Instagram story, where a character resembling Chahat Fateh Ali Khan appears alongside Lisa Simpson. The character, Bleeding Gums Murphy, a jazz musician and saxophonist, is known for his influence on Lisa, akin to how Chahat’s music has impacted his audience.

Did Simpsons really predict Chahat's fame?

In the show, Bleeding Gums Murphy and Lisa perform together, leading to Murphy's posthumous fame.

Murphy although dies later on, leaving a lasting legacy through his music, which continues to live on through an album release.

The parallels drawn by Imran Abbas between Murphy and Chahat, as well as between Lisa and model Wajdan Rao, who featured in Chahat's viral video, are striking.

Though it’s uncertain whether The Simpsons’ portrayal has any direct connection to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, the resemblance of the characters is surely uncanny. Bleeding Gums Murphy’s storyline of gaining fame and leaving a legacy through music mirrors Chahat’s journey in a fascinating way.

Social media users have since reacted with a mix of amusement and curiosity, wondering if this uncanny resemblance was merely a coincidence or another instance of The Simpsons’ strange predictive power.

In any case, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s fame continues to grow, much like Bleeding Gums Murphy’s legacy in The Simpsons, blending reality with the show’s intriguing foresight.

Blow to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan as viral song ‘Bado Badi’ removed from YouTube

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Opinion

05:26 PM | 11 Jul, 2024

Did The Simpsons really predict Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's rise to fame?

04:27 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

The Atom Bombs of USA and the Uranium of Congo

09:49 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

The Unspeakable Suffering of the People of the Democratic Republic of ...

05:17 PM | 4 Jun, 2024

Abraham Lincoln and the American Civil War

09:26 AM | 23 May, 2024

Memories of friend of Pakistan

07:13 PM | 15 May, 2024

The Role of a University as a Critic and Conscience of Society

Advertisement

Latest

12:23 PM | 12 Jul, 2024

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi, wife Ansha expecting first baby

Gold & Silver

05:23 PM | 11 Jul, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 12 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
  for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.50 281.25
Euro EUR 301.50 303.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.60 77.35
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.57
Australian Dollar AUD 184.75 186.55
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741 749
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.12 40.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.70 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 73.85 74.57
Swedish Korona SEK 202.25 204.25
Swiss Franc CHF 26.5 26.8
Thai Bhat THB 309.15 311.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: