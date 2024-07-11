Did The Simpsons really predict Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's rise to fame?

The Simpsons have a history of making strange predictions that sometimes match real-life events, from Donald Trump's 2024 presidential run to AI robots taking over. In 2024, it seems they might have once again forecast happenings similar to what has actually occurred.

The Uncanny Resemblance

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan is a viral internet sensation behind the hit song ‘Bado Badi,’ which has won hearts globally. Known for his distinctive, off-key singing, Chahat has carved out a niche in the music world.

Interestingly, a recent observation by Pakistani actor Imran Abbas suggests that The Simpsons might have also predicted Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s rise to fame. Imran Abbas shared an image from The Simpsons on his Instagram story, where a character resembling Chahat Fateh Ali Khan appears alongside Lisa Simpson. The character, Bleeding Gums Murphy, a jazz musician and saxophonist, is known for his influence on Lisa, akin to how Chahat’s music has impacted his audience.

Did Simpsons really predict Chahat's fame?

In the show, Bleeding Gums Murphy and Lisa perform together, leading to Murphy's posthumous fame.

Murphy although dies later on, leaving a lasting legacy through his music, which continues to live on through an album release.

The parallels drawn by Imran Abbas between Murphy and Chahat, as well as between Lisa and model Wajdan Rao, who featured in Chahat's viral video, are striking.

Though it’s uncertain whether The Simpsons’ portrayal has any direct connection to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, the resemblance of the characters is surely uncanny. Bleeding Gums Murphy’s storyline of gaining fame and leaving a legacy through music mirrors Chahat’s journey in a fascinating way.

Social media users have since reacted with a mix of amusement and curiosity, wondering if this uncanny resemblance was merely a coincidence or another instance of The Simpsons’ strange predictive power.

In any case, Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s fame continues to grow, much like Bleeding Gums Murphy’s legacy in The Simpsons, blending reality with the show’s intriguing foresight.