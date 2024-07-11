Fifa posts Kylian Mbappe's highlights with Pakistani song 'Blockbuster'

In a surprising yet delightful fusion of cultures, Fifa recently showcased French football prodigy Kylian Mbappe's on-field moments with a catchy Pakistani song titled "Blockbuster." This unexpected pairing has captured global attention, marking a unique convergence of football and Pakistani music.
"Blockbuster," a lively Punjabi track, was originally featured in Coke Studio Pakistan's season 15. Composed and written by Pakistani artists Zulfikar Jabbar Khan (Xulfi), Umair Butt, Faris Shafi, and Shamroz Butt, the song features Faris Shafi's distinctive vocals alongside contributions from the Gharwi Group, an all-female ensemble comprising Abida, Rooha Rawal, Sajida Bibi, and Saba Hassan.
Fifa's acknowledgment came through a vibrant reel posted on its official TikTok account, where Mbappe's exhilarating plays were set to the infectious beats of "Blockbuster." The caption, "Mbappe's 'BLOCKBUSTER' entry," underscored the song's seamless integration into the football star's celebrated moments.
Xulfi, expressing his astonishment, shared his excitement on Instagram, marveling at how "Blockbuster" transitioned from its roots in Coke Studio Pakistan to becoming a global sensation featured prominently by Fifa. The song's popularity has not only resonated within Pakistan but has also garnered international acclaim, exemplifying the universal language of music and sport.
This collaboration highlights the power of cultural exchange and the ability of music to transcend boundaries, uniting diverse audiences worldwide through shared appreciation and joy. As "Blockbuster" continues to resonate, it stands as a testament to the vibrant creativity emerging from Pakistan's music scene and its global impact.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
