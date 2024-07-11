Search

Disciplinary action looms for Shaheen Afridi over coaching incident

06:05 PM | 11 Jul, 2024
ecent revelations have surfaced, accusing Shaheen Afridi, the prominent fast bowler of Pakistan's national cricket team, of misconduct directed towards coaching staff and board officials, potentially resulting in severe disciplinary measures.

The controversy unfolded following reports of a heated altercation between Shaheen Afridi and batting coach Mohammad Yousuf during a net practice session. Sources indicate that tensions escalated when Mohammad Yousuf provided feedback on Shaheen Afridi's bowling technique, which the bowler allegedly disputed vehemently. This incident reportedly occurred during the England tour and not during the recent ICC T20 World Cup.

In response to the altercation, team management and board officials have expressed serious concerns and are contemplating significant repercussions for Shaheen Afridi. There is speculation that he may face suspension from the upcoming home test series against Bangladesh. Moreover, senior players could also be rested as part of the management's efforts to address team dynamics and discipline issues.

During an initial meeting between the coaching and selection committee, the incident involving Shaheen Afridi was discussed in the context of broader concerns about player conduct during recent tours. The committee emphasized the importance of maintaining team unity and professionalism, highlighting the negative impact of such incidents on team morale and performance.

Shaheen Afridi has publicly apologized for his behavior, acknowledging his mistake and expressing regret over the incident. However, the coaching staff's report indicates that Shaheen Afridi's conduct may have strained relations with other players, warranting further investigation and possible disciplinary action.

As preparations for the upcoming series against Bangladesh intensify, the selection committee is also considering reshuffling the squad to prioritize players' form and fitness at the international level. Discussions are ongoing to ensure that disciplinary measures are fair and appropriate, reflecting the team's commitment to upholding standards of professionalism and sportsmanship.

This incident has sparked debate within cricketing circles about the responsibilities of players towards coaches and the broader implications for team management strategies. As Shaheen Afridi navigates this challenging period, attention remains on how the national team will address and move past this controversy to focus on upcoming cricketing challenges.

