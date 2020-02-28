PSL 2020 – Match 10: Multan Sultans thrash Karachi Kings by 52 runs
Web Desk
08:29 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
PSL 2020 – Match 10: Multan Sultans thrash Karachi Kings by 52 runs
Share

MULTAN - Multan Sultans thrashed Karachi Kings by 52 runs in 10th match of PSL 5 match here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Chasing a big total of 187 runs, Karachi Kings were bowled out for 134 in 17 overs.

Multan Sultans made 186 runs for the loss of six wickets after being put in to bat by Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim in the tenth T20 match of the  PSL 2020.

The Sultans, playing their fourth match in the tournament, has now won three matches and earned six points, while lost one.

On the other side, the Kings played their third match, losing two winning one. They earned two points.

More From This Category
PSL 2020 – Match 11: Peshawar Zalmi beat Lahore ...
11:13 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
Fracture rules Bismah Maroof out of ICC Women’s ...
10:41 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
PSL 2020 – Match 10: Multan Sultans thrash ...
08:29 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
England defeat Pakistan by 42 runs in Women's ...
08:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan awards cash prize to ...
03:47 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
Karachi kings win toss, elect to field first ...
02:53 PM | 28 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
'I haven't been quarantined': Jackie Chan quashes Covid-19 rumours
01:19 PM | 29 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr