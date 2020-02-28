PSL 2020 – Match 10: Multan Sultans thrash Karachi Kings by 52 runs
08:29 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
MULTAN - Multan Sultans thrashed Karachi Kings by 52 runs in 10th match of PSL 5 match here at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Chasing a big total of 187 runs, Karachi Kings were bowled out for 134 in 17 overs.
Multan Sultans made 186 runs for the loss of six wickets after being put in to bat by Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim in the tenth T20 match of the PSL 2020.
The Sultans, playing their fourth match in the tournament, has now won three matches and earned six points, while lost one.
On the other side, the Kings played their third match, losing two winning one. They earned two points.
