Fracture rules Bismah Maroof out of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof has been ruled out of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 after suffering communitive fracture in her right thumb during her side’s 42-run defeat against England in Canberra on Friday.
The country's cricket board (PCB) has named Nahida Khan as Bismah’s replacement, which will be confirmed following the Event Technical Committee’s approval. In Bismah’s absence, Javeria Khan will captain the side.
Bismah will now travel with the side to Sydney on Saturday, where she will be operated upon by Cricket Australia’s orthopedic surgeon.
England defeat Pakistan by 42 runs in Women's ... 08:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
CANBERRA - England beat Pakistan by 42 runs in their second match of Women's T20 World Cup played in Canberra on ...
Bismah scored four in Pakistan’s 116 in 19.4 overs after they were set a 159-run target.
Pakistan’s next match is against South Africa in Sydney on Sunday. To stay in content for a place in the semi-finals, they have to beat South Africa and then Thailand on 3 March.
-
-
- Subversion12:55 PM | 29 Feb, 2020
-
- PM Imran urges int'l community to accept and stop brutal reality of ...11:36 AM | 29 Feb, 2020
-
-
- Taylor Swift transforms into 'The Man' for her new music video04:12 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019