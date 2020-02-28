Mushtaq Mahar appointed new Sindh's Inspector General of Police
KARACHI – The Federal Cabinet has approved Mushtaq Mahar's appointment as Inspector General Sindh, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday.

In a tweet, she said the new IGP has been appointed in accordance with the demands of the Sindh government and the Governor's advice.

She expressed the hope that beyond any political affiliation, the new provincial police chief will ensure law and order in Sindh.

