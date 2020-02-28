Mushtaq Mahar appointed new Sindh's Inspector General of Police

KARACHI – The Federal Cabinet has approved Mushtaq Mahar's appointment as Inspector General Sindh, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday.

In a tweet, she said the new IGP has been appointed in accordance with the demands of the Sindh government and the Governor's advice.

وفاقی کابینہ نے مشتاق مہر کو آئی جی سندھ تعینات کرنے کی منظوری دے دی۔ نئے آئی جی کی تعیناتی سندھ حکومت کے مطالبے اور گورنر کی مشاورت سے کی گئی ہے۔ امید کرتے ہیں نئے آئی جی سیاسی وابستگیوں سے بالاتر ہو کر سندھ میں امن وامان کے قیام اور جرائم کی بیخ کنی کو یقینی بنائیں گے۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 28, 2020

She expressed the hope that beyond any political affiliation, the new provincial police chief will ensure law and order in Sindh.