Mushtaq Mahar appointed new Sindh's Inspector General of Police
Share
KARACHI – The Federal Cabinet has approved Mushtaq Mahar's appointment as Inspector General Sindh, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday.
In a tweet, she said the new IGP has been appointed in accordance with the demands of the Sindh government and the Governor's advice.
وفاقی کابینہ نے مشتاق مہر کو آئی جی سندھ تعینات کرنے کی منظوری دے دی۔ نئے آئی جی کی تعیناتی سندھ حکومت کے مطالبے اور گورنر کی مشاورت سے کی گئی ہے۔ امید کرتے ہیں نئے آئی جی سیاسی وابستگیوں سے بالاتر ہو کر سندھ میں امن وامان کے قیام اور جرائم کی بیخ کنی کو یقینی بنائیں گے۔— Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) February 28, 2020
She expressed the hope that beyond any political affiliation, the new provincial police chief will ensure law and order in Sindh.
-
- Subversion12:55 PM | 29 Feb, 2020
-
- PM Imran urges int'l community to accept and stop brutal reality of ...11:36 AM | 29 Feb, 2020
- At least five dead in Kasur paper mill boiler explosion11:06 AM | 29 Feb, 2020
-
- Taylor Swift transforms into 'The Man' for her new music video04:12 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
- Canada will no longer pay for Harry and Meghan's security03:56 PM | 28 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019