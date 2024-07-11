Punjab CM Maryam launches distribution of interest-free bikes among students 

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched the distribution of bikes among students under Punjab motorcycle scheme 2024.

The chief minister handed over the keys of 16 e-bikes to the eligible students at a ceremony attended by senior provincial minister Marriyam Aurangzeb and other officials.

Speaking the occasion, CM Maryam Nawaz said it was the first phase, adding that number of motorcycles would be increase in next phases. She said the motorcycles were being given to students on installments at zero percent markup.

She said the Punjab government had fulfilled its promise of providing motorcycle to students in four months, adding that the distribution of laptops would also be started soon.

The chief minister said that battery of the e-bikes would also be insured, adding that charging points would be setup in universities to facilitate the students.

Under the Chief Minister Youth Initiative, the government will be provide 19,000 petrol bikes and 1,000 e-bikes through Bank of Punjab under the interest-free installment plan. The provincial government will provide a subsidy of Rs1 billion for interest-free bikes.

Students of degree colleges and university are eligible to apply for the interest-free motorcycle.

In the first Phase 1 of the scheme, regular students from Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi and Lahore will be given motorcycles.

For the programme, the government had received total 72, 640 applications. Out of which, 57,366 students have applied for the petrol motorcycle and 15, 274 has submitted applications for e-bikes.