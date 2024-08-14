PM Shehbaz Sharif promises relief on Electricity Bills to ease inflation impact

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hoisted the national flag at the Pakistan Monument in capital city Islamabad where he laid a floral wreath at the National Monument and offered prayers for the nation's development and progress.
Hero Olympian Arshad Nadeem and Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani were among the attendees.
In his address, Prime Minister Sharif extended Independence Day wishes to the nation, expressing gratitude for the country’s freedom. He hailed Arshad Nadeem for his Olympic achievements that brought national pride.
Sharif acknowledged struggles of Asian nation, particularly in the economy, and the public's distress over inflation and unemployment and emphasized the need for reduced electricity bills to boost exports and promised an upcoming announcement of a plan to lower electricity prices.
He also pledged to unveil a 5-year economic plan in his forthcoming address and highlighted the importance of self-accountability and strategic planning.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 14, 2024 in open market.
On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
