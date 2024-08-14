PM Shehbaz Sharif promises relief on Electricity Bills to ease inflation impact

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hoisted the national flag at the Pakistan Monument in capital city Islamabad where he laid a floral wreath at the National Monument and offered prayers for the nation's development and progress.

Hero Olympian Arshad Nadeem and Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani were among the attendees.

In his address, Prime Minister Sharif extended Independence Day wishes to the nation, expressing gratitude for the country’s freedom. He hailed Arshad Nadeem for his Olympic achievements that brought national pride.

Sharif acknowledged struggles of Asian nation, particularly in the economy, and the public's distress over inflation and unemployment and emphasized the need for reduced electricity bills to boost exports and promised an upcoming announcement of a plan to lower electricity prices.

He also pledged to unveil a 5-year economic plan in his forthcoming address and highlighted the importance of self-accountability and strategic planning.