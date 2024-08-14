Four Pak army soldiers martyred, six militants killed in Waziristan gun battle

RAWALPINDI – At least four Pakistani soldiers martyred while six militants were gunned down in an exchange of fire between security forces and Khuwarij, the military's media wing said.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said six militants were sent to hell during gun battle fight in the South Waziristan region.

The soldiers martyred in the unfortunate incident were Havaldar Nisar Hussain, Naik Rasheed Gul, Naik Irfanullah Khan, and Sepoy Usman Rafaqat.

ISPR stated that the security forces are determined to eliminate the militants and eradicate the scourge of terrorism. It said sacrifices of these brave soldiers, who laid down their lives for the homeland, further strengthen our resolve.

Pakistani armed forces launched clearance operation in the area.