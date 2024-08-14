Search

Four Pak army soldiers martyred, six militants killed in Waziristan gun battle

Web Desk
10:38 AM | 14 Aug, 2024
Source: File Photo

RAWALPINDI – At least four Pakistani soldiers martyred while six militants were gunned down in an exchange of fire between security forces and Khuwarij, the military's media wing said.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said six militants were sent to hell during gun battle fight in the South Waziristan region.

The soldiers martyred in the unfortunate incident were Havaldar Nisar Hussain, Naik Rasheed Gul, Naik Irfanullah Khan, and Sepoy Usman Rafaqat.

ISPR stated that the security forces are determined to eliminate the militants and eradicate the scourge of terrorism. It said sacrifices of these brave soldiers, who laid down their lives for the homeland, further strengthen our resolve.

Pakistani armed forces launched clearance operation in the area.

Latest

12:32 PM | 14 Aug, 2024

Islamabad's F-10 road to be named after Pakistan's Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem

Gold & Silver

03:26 PM | 13 Aug, 2024

Gold registers gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 14 August

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 14, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Wednesday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6  for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 280.6
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355.55 357.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.9 187.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738 744.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.7
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.65 911.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 725.45 729.82
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 206.3
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 319.35 325.35
Thai Baht THB 7.55 7.7



