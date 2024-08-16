Mobile data, social media apps start restoring in Pakistan as firewall installed

LAHORE – Social media applications and mobile data services have started restoring in Pakistan after long disruption caused by trial for installation of firewall to curb spread of anti-state and harmful content.

For several past weeks, users in Pakistan have been facing problems in downloading and sending multimedia files such as videos, audios and others through social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram.

Reports said the services are now restoring gradually as some users are able to download the files, using mobile data.

The extremely slow internet speeds had caused severe problems for people involved in online businesses across the country.

Many businesses faced disruptions due to the inability to efficiently conduct transactions and communicate with clients and suppliers.

The full-fledged restoration of internet services is expected to alleviate these issues and help stabilize online operations.

A day earlier, reports said that the social media apps and mobile internet services were dead slow due to second trial of the firewall installation.

The second trial was completed successful as firewall has been installed on internet service providers in the country.

The firewall, which is equipped with Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), aims at curbing the anti-state content threatening national security. It will also be used to block such content.