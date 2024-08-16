Search

Pakistan

Mobile data, social media apps start restoring in Pakistan as firewall installed

03:13 PM | 16 Aug, 2024
Mobile data, social media apps start restoring in Pakistan as firewall installed
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Social media applications and mobile data services have started restoring in Pakistan after long disruption caused by trial for installation of firewall to curb spread of anti-state and harmful content.

For several past weeks, users in Pakistan have been facing problems in downloading and sending multimedia files such as videos, audios and others through social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Instagram.

Reports said the services are now restoring gradually as some users are able to download the files, using mobile data. 

The extremely slow internet speeds had caused severe problems for people involved in online businesses across the country.

Many businesses faced disruptions due to the inability to efficiently conduct transactions and communicate with clients and suppliers.

The full-fledged restoration of internet services is expected to alleviate these issues and help stabilize online operations.

A day earlier, reports said that the social media apps and mobile internet services were dead slow due to second trial of the firewall installation.

The second trial was completed successful as firewall has been installed on internet service providers in the country. 

The firewall, which is equipped with Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), aims at curbing the anti-state content threatening national security. It will also be used to block such content. 

Internet disruptions caused by firewall 'could cost Pakistani economy $300 million'

Pakistan

06:40 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Punjab government slashes electricity bills by Rs 14 per unit

06:20 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Pakistan tightens precautions at airports amid monkeypox fears

05:51 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Arshad Nadeem announces donation of 100 laptops for IT students

05:37 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

COAS Munir appreciates Arshad Nadeem's historic achievement at Paris ...

05:28 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

The women breaking cultural barriers in Pakistan

05:15 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Former IG Punjab Prisons arrested over links with Faiz Hameed

Pakistan

09:05 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs1500 Prize Bond list August 2024; Check online draw result here

07:50 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

1500 Prize Bond complete draw list of August 2024

09:22 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs100 prize bond list August 2024 - Check Online Draw Results

11:32 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, ardent critic of coalition govt, kidnapped in ...

09:48 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Ex-Army Chiefs Raheel Sharif, Kayani attend COAS Asim Munir’s ...

07:14 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

100 prize bond complete draw list August 2024 is here

Advertisement

Latest

06:40 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Punjab government slashes electricity bills by Rs 14 per unit

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Gold registers recovery in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 16 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.5
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.8 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.8 187.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.1 743.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.8 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: