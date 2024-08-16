Celebrated social media couple Eefrah and Shahrukh announces divorce 

KARACHI – Pakistan’s celebrated social media couple Eefrah and Shahraukh has officially announced separation after two years of their marriage.
Eefrah announced the development on Instagram where she also shared an emotional not for the followers.
“I never thought I’d have to make an announcement like this, but I would like to announce that Shahrukh and I have decided to part ways,” she wrote.
“This decision has been extremely difficult, and I have been taking my time to process it privately. I would like not to discuss the details of the matter and would really appreciate if no false assumptions are made regarding our situation.”
“I am grateful for the good times we’ve shared over the years, and I’m wishing that we both grow as individuals and find our individual happiness.”
She also requested privacy during this challenging phase as she wrote: “I respectfully ask everyone to refrain from making public comments towards either of us as we’re taking time to heal and get through this tough time in a healthy manner. Thank you for your support, love, and understanding.”
Following the announcement, the social media star has deleted all posts featuring Shahrukh from her Instagram account.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.
On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.8
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.8
|187.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.1
|743.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.8
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.5
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
