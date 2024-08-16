Search

Celebrated social media couple Eefrah and Shahrukh announces divorce 

04:22 PM | 16 Aug, 2024
Celebrated social media couple Eefrah and Shahrukh announces divorce 
KARACHI – Pakistan’s celebrated social media couple Eefrah and Shahraukh has officially announced separation after two years of their marriage. 

Eefrah announced the development on Instagram where she also shared an emotional not for the followers. 

“I never thought I’d have to make an announcement like this, but I would like to announce that Shahrukh and I have decided to part ways,” she wrote. 

“This decision has been extremely difficult, and I have been taking my time to process it privately. I would like not to discuss the details of the matter and would really appreciate if no false assumptions are made regarding our situation.”

 “I am grateful for the good times we’ve shared over the years, and I’m wishing that we both grow as individuals and find our individual happiness.”

She also requested privacy during this challenging phase as she wrote: “I respectfully ask everyone to refrain from making public comments towards either of us as we’re taking time to heal and get through this tough time in a healthy manner. Thank you for your support, love, and understanding.”

Following the announcement, the social media star has deleted all posts featuring Shahrukh from her Instagram account.

Celebrated social media couple Eefrah and Shahrukh announces divorce 

