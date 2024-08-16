Gold registers recovery in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold registered slight recovery in domestic market of Pakistan on Friday in line with upward trend in global prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price increased by Rs300 to settle at Rs257,700.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold suged by Rs256 to reach Rs220,936 in local market.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity moved up by $7, with new price hitting $2,461 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola price stood at Rs2,950 and 10-gram was traded at Rs2,443.41.

A day earlier, gold recorded slight decrease in domestic market of Pakistan as per tola gold price decreased by Rs300 to settle at Rs257,400.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram plunged by Rs256 to close at Rs220,680.