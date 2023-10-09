PMDC official killed in IED blast in Quetta

QUETTA – A police officer confirmed that a targeted bomb attack occurred on the outskirts of Balochistan’s provincial capital, resulting in the death of a senior Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) official on Sunday.
The PMDC plays a significant role in the exploration and extraction of Pakistan’s mineral resources, which are crucial for addressing the country’s economic challenges.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jawad Tariq, the targeted individual, Mirza Shabbar Ali, served as the PMDC project manager for the Sor Range mining facility. He was traveling to the mining site from his residence when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated, resulting in Ali’s immediate death. His driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to Quetta for medical treatment. The provincial counterterrorism department has initiated an investigation into the incident.
Although no group has claimed responsibility for the attack at this time, Baloch separatist organizations have previously targeted security forces and mine workers in the region, particularly due to its rich coal deposits.
The PMDC operates as a semi-autonomous entity under Pakistan’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, focusing on extracting resources like coal, salt, and silica sand from mining fields. Balochistan has experienced a longstanding insurgency by nationalist groups in the southwestern region, protesting the perceived exploitation of the province’s resources by the federal government.
In August, Pakistan hosted an international conference in Islamabad to showcase its vast mineral deposits estimated at around $6 trillion. The event aimed to attract foreign investors and diplomats to leverage these natural resources for economic development. Many of these mineral reserves are located in Balochistan, making the province a focal point for potential investments.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Apr-2023/at-least-four-killed-11-injured-in-quetta-blast
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 9, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.65
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.1
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176.25
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,200 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 169,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Karachi
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Quetta
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Attock
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Multan
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,200
|PKR 2,270
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.