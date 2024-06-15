'Bado Badi part two', Feroze Khan's new music video sparks controversy

Feroze Khan has once again managed to stir up controversy with his latest venture, a new music video that has fans up in arms. Known for his knack for staying in the news, the prominent Pakistani actor has become the center of attention due to a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from his latest project.

The BTS clip features Feroze Khan alongside Pakistani model and social media influencer Jannat Ameen Khan. In the video, Feroze is seen sporting a pink coat paired with black pants, while Jannat dons a bold red outfit, with both wearing stylish sunglasses. The two are seen lip-syncing to a song, creating a buzz among netizens.

The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, prompting a wave of reactions. One user commented, "Look at his face, I don't know who watches him." Another remarked, "This looks like Bado Badi Part Two."

Feroze Khan's career has been a rollercoaster of headlines. In 2020, he announced his departure from the showbiz industry, expressing his intent to dedicate his life to Islamic teachings and preaching. However, he later returned to acting and continues to appear in dramas, much to the surprise of his followers.

Despite the mixed reactions, Feroze Khan's ability to keep the public talking about him remains unparalleled, as he continues to navigate the unpredictable waters of fame and public opinion.