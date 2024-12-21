Nadra CNIC latest fee in Pakistan for December 2024

KARACHI – The smart Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) is issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to the citizens of Pakistan.

It is a blend of state-of-the-art technology and well-defined business rules to guarantee its authenticity and validity.

The unique 13 digit identification number is recognized all over the country. It is the first requirement of citizens as it is mandatory to obtain documents like license, NTN, bank account, passport, cellular connection etc. Every citizen of Pakistan, 18 years and above, is eligible for NIC.

Without the identity card, citizens will not able to make property transaction and other activities.

Smart CNIC Latest Fee

As of December 2024, the latest normal fee for issuance of CNIC stands at Rs750 and it is issued within 30 days.

The urgent fee stands at Rs1,500 while the card is issued within 12 working days while the executive fee is Rs2,500 if you want to get the ID card within seven working days.