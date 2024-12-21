Yet another harassment incident in Karachi sparks outrage; See CCTV footage here

KARACHI – Pakistan’s largest city Karachi continues to see harassment incidents, and the latest case has been reported from the Federal B. Area of the port city.

The CCTV clip of the incident shows two women strolling through the streets. The man stopped his bike and verbally harassed the woman before making lewd gestures while moving further away.

The suspect’s face has been captured in the surveillance camera footage and cops are now using the footage to aid in their search for the perpetrator.

Last week, another man made headlines after exposing himself to a woman walking through Street No. 1. The act was also captured in video and went viral on social media.

These harassment incidents come amid growing concern over sexual harassment and assault cases in the provincial capital, highlighting the need for greater public awareness and stronger action to protect women in the city.