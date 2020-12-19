PM Imran's adviser for religious affairs Tahir Ashrafi appears on Israeli TV channel
11:36 AM | 19 Dec, 2020
PM Imran's adviser for religious affairs Tahir Ashrafi appears on Israeli TV channel
ISLAMABAD – Special representative to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi appears in an interview on an Israeli international news channel.

Amid the rumors of a Pakistan-Israel covert meeting in Tel Aviv, Pakistan’s opposition slammed the PTI government for sending a British passport member to Israel for the normalisation of ties between the two states.

Earlier, Tahir Ashrafi trashes all claims of a secret visit to Israel while speaking to the media on Friday. He said no representative visited Israel neither the government has any intention to recognise the Jewish state.

He slammed the opposition for baseless allegations on the issue of Palestine. The opposition should play their respective role to unite the Muslim Ummah, PM aide told media.

During an interview to a private news channel, Prime Minister Imran Khan also refused all claims of such development

Why would any of the ministers visit Tel Aviv when Pakistan does not recognise it? Khan states the news as "an entire campaign" against the government.

