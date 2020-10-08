Nawaz Sharif was on forefront in Zarb-e-Azb, Raddul Fassad, says Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz while proving patriotism of her father after a treason case said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was on forefront in military operations – Raddul Fassad and Zarb-e-Azb – launched against terrorists in the country.

While addressing party leaders in Lahore, she said that no doubt army was behind all these operations that restored peace in the country.

She said that it was Nawaz Sharif who had given befitting response to India’s atomic explosion, adding that the former premier had mad JF-17 Thunder jet. She highlighted that the former three-time prime minister eradicated loadshedding in the country.

Reiterating a slogan of his father give respect to vote, she said that treatment of all illness of Pakistan lies in the restoration of sanctity of vote.

Maryam said that she and Nawaz Sharif both have been disqualified and questioned for whom they are fighting.

Talking about 2018 general elections, she said that sanctity of vote and Constitution was dishonoured and the ticket holders of the party are witness of this violation. He said that preparations for poll rigging had been started three months before the elections.

She said that the daughter of Nawaz Sharif is here in the country to stand along party workers whether the former premier is abroad for treatment.

Responding to a court order for publishing advertisement to summon Nawaz Sharif, he said that every poster reflect the picture of former president Pervez Musharraf.

Hitting out at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), she remarked that the anti-graft buster cannot dare to summon PM Imran Khan’s sister Haleema Khan and CPEC Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa.

She further said that Nawaz Sharif’s struggled has entered in its final phase.