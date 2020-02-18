VIDEO: Pakistan test-fires Cruise Missile Ra’ad-II
Web Desk
05:07 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
VIDEO: Pakistan test-fires Cruise Missile Ra’ad-II
VIDEO: Pakistan test-fires Cruise Missile Ra’ad-II
Share

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday conducted successful flight test of 600-kilometer range Air Launched Cruise Missile “Ra’ad-II”.

The Ra’ad-II missile would significantly enhance air delivered strategic standoff capability on land and at sea, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

The weapon system was equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and navigation systems ensuring engagement of targets with high precision.

The successful flight test was witnessed by Director General Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Chairman NESCOM Dr Nabeel Hayat Malik, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces and Strategic Organizations.

The Director General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers who contributed wholeheartedly to develop the weapon system and making this launch a success.

He also termed it “a major step towards complementing Pakistan’s deterrence capability”. The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have congratulated the Scientists and Engineers on the successful conduct of missile test.

More From This Category
Punjab CM terms Orange Line Train a “total ...
09:51 AM | 19 Feb, 2020
UN Secretary General leaves for home after ...
09:28 AM | 19 Feb, 2020
PM Imran takes notice of illegal concrete ...
08:43 AM | 19 Feb, 2020
Pakistan reiterates demand for justice for ...
09:29 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
At Kartarpur, UNSG lauds Pakistan’s efforts for ...
08:20 PM | 18 Feb, 2020
UNSG Guterres visits Badshahi Mosque, Lahore Fort
07:24 PM | 18 Feb, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
UN chief meets Mahira Khan, thanks her for ‘extraordinary support’
02:59 PM | 18 Feb, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr