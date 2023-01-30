Search

At least 59 killed, over 157 injured in Peshawar suicide blast

Web Desk 01:46 PM | 30 Jan, 2023
Source: Screengrabs

PESHAWAR – At least 59 people were killed and 157 others injured in a suicide blast in a mosque near Peshawar's Police Lines area on Monday.

Reports in local media suggest that the suicide bomber blew himself up when worshippers gathered in the mosque for afternoon prayers. A part of the mosque was also caved in due to the intensity of the blast. 

Rescue teams and security forces were dispatched to the area which is said to be near Police Secretariat in the northern city.

Videos and pictures shared by social media users show horrific scenes as injured drenched in blood were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar for first aid.

The blast was said to be quite powerful as its noise was heard miles away. 

The incident in a sensitive region also raised eyebrows as residents have to cross several police check posts to enter the area.

The latest terror incident occurred a year after a deadly bombing kills 63 in a Shia mosque in Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar.

Security beefed up in capital

As the KP's capital was rocked by a deadly suicide attack, the Islamabad police on the direction of Inspector General Dr Akbar Nasir Khan issued directions for a security high-alert to be placed in the city.

Medical emergency declared

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Muhammad Azam Khan imposed a medical emergency in all hospitals of Peshawar. The interim CM also instructed rescue organisations to speed up relief activities.

The CM has ordered to ensure immediate measures to transfer the injured to the hospital, directing the concerned authorities to provide timely medical assistance to the injured who are being shifted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, the provincial health department had announced a “medical emergency” in the city in the wake of the Police Lines Peshawar bomb blast.

Security beefed up in Islamabad 

Inspector General of Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan also issued orders to beef up the security in the federal capital after the Peshawar blast.

Web Desk
