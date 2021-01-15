'What's Love Got To Do With It' – Sajal Aly joins Jemima Goldsmith's first rom-com movie

Sajal Aly is one of the most immensely popular actresses of Pakistan. An impressive resume for Aly, she has many successful projects under her belt.

With a few projects in the pipeline for Aly, BBC Media Reporter Haroon Rashid in a tweet revealed that Sajal Aly is currently in London shooting for a movie What’s Love Got To Do With It, which is produced by Jemima Goldsmith and directed by Shekhar Kapur.

Starring Emma Thompson, Lily James, and Shazad Latif, Rashid also confirmed the news on his official Twitter.

CONFIRMED: Sajal Ali has joined the cast of What’s Love Got To Do With It, directed by @shekharkapur and produced & written by @Jemima_Khan. The rom-com stars Emma Thompson, Lily James & Shazad Latif and is currently being shot in London. Confirmed by Sajal’s agent Hamid Hussain. — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) January 15, 2021

Earlier, Rashid shared on Twitter, "It’s rumoured that Sajal Aly is currently in London shooting for Jemima Goldsmith’s production What’s Love Got To Do With It, directed by Shekhar Kapur. The film also stars Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shazad Latif. Sajal’s rep has been contacted for confirmation. Huge, if true!"

It’s rumoured that Sajal Ali is currently in London shooting for Jemima Goldsmith’s production, What’s Love Got To Do With It, directed by Shekhar Kapur. The film also stars Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shazad Latif. Sajal’s rep has been contacted for confirmation. Huge if true! — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) January 13, 2021

The Mom actress will essay a groundbreaking role in PM Imran Khan's former wife Jemima Goldsmith's production, for which she is currently shooting in London.

What's Love Got To Do With It? is a cross-cultural rom-com revolving about love and marriage, set against the backdrop of London and South Asia. Daily Mail reported that Goldsmith was inspired by her marriage to the premier and the film seems to be her take on it.

Directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is famous for making films like Bandit Queen, the project has huge expectations.