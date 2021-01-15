Selena Gomez drops her second Spanish single ‘De Una Vez'
Web Desk
02:57 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
Selena Gomez drops her second Spanish single ‘De Una Vez'
Share

Selena Gomez's sets a new trend as she releases her highly anticipated second Spanish-language single De Una Vez on Friday.

Paying homage to her Hispanic heritage, the song narrates chronicles of Gomez's journey as she works on her mental health and struggles with heartbreaks.

The 28-year-old singer shared the stunning video of her new track on her official Instagram handle:

"This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Starring Gomez in a backdrop of a mythical house surrounded by magical visuals, the video is a treat for her admirers.

Comments of admiration poured under her post with fans praising the song. Revealing about her new song, Selena said in a statement: "I am incredibly proud of my Latin background. 'It felt empowering to sing in Spanish again and ‘De Una Vez’ is such a beautiful love anthem.'

Selena Gomez shows off kidney transplant scar in ... 12:09 PM | 28 Sep, 2020

Selena Gomez took a moment today to “proudly” show off her kidney transplant scar while admitting she used ...

More From This Category
Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister Dr Fazeela Abbasi ...
03:21 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
'What's Love Got To Do With It' – Sajal Aly ...
02:07 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
TikTok star Alishba Anjum to make music video ...
08:50 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox ...
07:43 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Mira Sethi pens a heartfelt note on 34th birthday
04:43 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Malala Yousafzai opens up about her New Year ...
02:51 PM | 14 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Selena Gomez drops her second Spanish single ‘De Una Vez'
02:57 PM | 15 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr