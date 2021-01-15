Selena Gomez drops her second Spanish single ‘De Una Vez'

Selena Gomez's sets a new trend as she releases her highly anticipated second Spanish-language single De Una Vez on Friday.

Paying homage to her Hispanic heritage, the song narrates chronicles of Gomez's journey as she works on her mental health and struggles with heartbreaks.

The 28-year-old singer shared the stunning video of her new track on her official Instagram handle:

"This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do."

Starring Gomez in a backdrop of a mythical house surrounded by magical visuals, the video is a treat for her admirers.

Comments of admiration poured under her post with fans praising the song. Revealing about her new song, Selena said in a statement: "I am incredibly proud of my Latin background. 'It felt empowering to sing in Spanish again and ‘De Una Vez’ is such a beautiful love anthem.'