Selena Gomez drops her second Spanish single ‘De Una Vez'
Share
Selena Gomez's sets a new trend as she releases her highly anticipated second Spanish-language single De Una Vez on Friday.
Paying homage to her Hispanic heritage, the song narrates chronicles of Gomez's journey as she works on her mental health and struggles with heartbreaks.
The 28-year-old singer shared the stunning video of her new track on her official Instagram handle:
"This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do."
View this post on Instagram
Starring Gomez in a backdrop of a mythical house surrounded by magical visuals, the video is a treat for her admirers.
Comments of admiration poured under her post with fans praising the song. Revealing about her new song, Selena said in a statement: "I am incredibly proud of my Latin background. 'It felt empowering to sing in Spanish again and ‘De Una Vez’ is such a beautiful love anthem.'
Selena Gomez shows off kidney transplant scar in ... 12:09 PM | 28 Sep, 2020
Selena Gomez took a moment today to “proudly” show off her kidney transplant scar while admitting she used ...
-
-
- Pope Francis and his predecessor vaccinated against Covid-1902:28 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
-
- Malaysia just impounded a PIA plane, but why?01:47 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
-
-
- TikTok star Alishba Anjum to make music video debut in Sarmad ...08:50 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021