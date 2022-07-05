Marwa Hocane sends sweetest birthday wishes to Ameer Gilani 

11:47 AM | 5 Jul, 2022
Marwa Hocane sends sweetest birthday wishes to Ameer Gilani 
Source: Ameer Gilani/Mawra Hocane (Instagram)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s young heartthrob Ameer Gilani and Lollywood diva Marwa Hocane are still admired for their crackling chemistry in drama serial Sabaat as fans had started speculating whether the duo's onscreen romance is real or not.

Gilani, who is also a LLB graduate from Harvard University, celebrated his 26th birthday at scenic place of Margalla Hills amid pleasant cloudy weather. 

The Log Kia Kahengy actor also shared photos of his birthday party on Instagram and it appeared to be an intimate gathering. 

“Just another day, super special treatment by super special people. Surrounded by love and nature,” he captioned the post but did not reveal the names of special people. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ameer Gilani (@ameergilani)

However, Marwa Hocan has shared a special birthday message on his birthday. She shared a casual picture and penned a sweet birthday note. 

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY YOU, you , your workout , your home & your xena.. basically sums up what you do in a day,” the Aatish-e-Ishq actress wrote on Instagram. 

“it’s your day, may this be your year too InshaAllah , i wish you all the happiness health & so much love,” she concluded. 

Following the post, fans have started asking the duo to do a project together as they love their adorable chemistry. 

Mawra Hocane's clicks with Ameer Gilani and his ... 05:21 PM | 5 Feb, 2021

Sabaat, a bittersweet note play left the fans desiring for such a progressive plot. Despite the uncertainty of the ...

More From This Category
Saima Noor steps into the world of social media ...
12:39 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
Watch: Mahira Khan shows off her dance moves on ...
12:06 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
Bollywood's famous dancer crowned Miss India 2022
12:58 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
Bushra Iqbal shares nostalgic video on late Aamir ...
10:28 AM | 5 Jul, 2022
TikTok stars Kanwal, Zulqarnain ooze couple goals ...
01:35 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
Ali Tariq, Alizeh Shah tease fans about upcoming ...
08:35 PM | 4 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saima Noor steps into the world of social media by joining Instagram
12:39 PM | 5 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr