How the US Secret Service betrayed President Kennedy

The 35th President of the U.S. John F. Kennedy (JFK) was assassinated 60 years ago, on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. He was killed in broad daylight in the presence of cheering crowds. His assassination was the result of a deep conspiracy involving the CIA, sections of the Pentagon, the Mossad, the FBI, and the U.S. Secret Service. That heinous murder had the backing, and perhaps the instigation, of a group of the wealthiest families on the planet, most of whom choose to remain anonymous.

Referring to the attack on Rotterdam during WWI Churchill is said to have remarked: “Unrestricted submarine warfare, unrestricted air bombing – this is total war. Time and the Ocean and some guiding star and High Cabal have made us what we are.” Churchill was aware of a High Cabal that planned and promotes wars on the planet and turns humans into savage animals. It was this High Cabal that had approved JFK’s assassination. The JFK assassination was a coup de etat aimed at securing the office of the President of the United States and ensuring only compliant presidents in the White House.

The Secret Service, it may be recalled, is responsible for protecting the President of the United States, and if, on that fateful day, they had not betrayed their president, there would have been no assassination. How did the Secret Service betray JFK? In fact, as we will see, the Secret Service made a sitting duck of their own president, the one they were supposed to protect. To begin with, the route of the presidential motorcade had been advertised despite the fact that JFK was under threat of assassination. A few weeks earlier JFK’s trip to Chicago was postponed at the last moment because the FBI had conveyed to the Chicago Secret Service that two Cuban exiles carrying high-powered rifles had entered Chicago with the intention of assassinating JFK from a high-rise building. In fact, the plane carrying the media to Chicago had already taken off from Washington D.C. when the trip was cancelled.

The community of Cuban exiles had turned hostile to JFK because he had not allowed the use of U.S. military when the CIA-planned invasion of Cuba by the exiles had begun to fail. This was the famous Bay of Pigs fiasco in which the forces of the Cuban revolutionary dictator Fidel Castro routed the invaders. In this failed invasion 114 men were lost and another 1189 were captured. The remaining ones escaped. The CIA had turned against JFK because he did not go along with their plans on Cuba and once he found out that CIA leadership had double-crossed him, he forced CIA Director Allen Dulles, and two deputy directors, to resign. He had then said that he will break the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds.

It was not just the CIA that had turned against JFK. His own Secret Service disliked his policy of accommodating the blacks and felt very strongly about JFK’s civil rights initiatives. Most of the men on the White House Secret Service detail came from Southern states and were against blacks. The military as well as the extreme right-wing elements had been angered by JFK’s attempts to improve East-West relations. On the day of his arrival in Dallas the Dallas Morning News carried an ad with black borders in which 12 pointed questions were asked of JFK. It ended with the following: “Why have you scrapped the Monroe Doctrine in favour of the ‘Spirit of Moscow’?” Dallas had residents very hostile to John Kennedy. And therefore the Secret Service should have been extra cautious.

At the Dallas Love Field air-field the limousine that was to carry JFK and his wife had no rooftop – it had been removed. This made it easy to hit him from above. When the car started rolling, the two Secret Service agents, who were to stand on pedestals at the rear left and right of the car, were called back by their boss as soon as they were about to get on the car. This scene can also be watched on you-tube by typing the words - “jfk stand down by secret-service”. Secret Service agent Don Lawton can be seen throwing up his arms in disbelief at this order. The order was given by the shift in charge of the Secret Service detail Emory Roberts, who, as can be seen in the film, stood up in his car and ordered Don Lawton not to get on the presidential limousine. This was a serious violation of the SOPs of presidential protection. This exposed the president to potential shooters from the rear. Normally there is an arrangement of eight motorbikes that cover the front, sides, and rear of a VIP carrying vehicle. The head of the Secret Service escort ruled out eight motorbikes and replaced them with four and directed that they stay to the rear of the limousine on the two sides. This exposed JFK completely to shots fired from the front. This was another serious violation of the protection protocols.

There is one simple rule of presidential protection and that is that the Secret Service does not take orders from anyone – it does, and has, countermanded orders of presidents when it felt that security would be compromised by such orders. However, in Dallas, on November 22, 1963, every security protocol was violated on the explicit orders of the Secret Service. Only one day before all these protocols had been strictly observed during JFK’s visit to Houston. Why were the protocols being so seriously violated in Dallas? Dealey Plaza, where President Kennedy was assassinated, was, what one author has called a “sniper’s gallery”. It had “tall buildings, fences, sewer openings.” None of the windows of the tall buildings were manned by security personnel. It was the duty of the Secret Service to ensure this but it was not done. This was another serious violation of the security SOPs. Why?

In fact, the Dallas police withdrew all the security it had at Dealey Plaza. The president was assassinated at 12:30 p.m., and just two hours before that, at 10:30 a.m., Sheriff Bill Decker called a meeting of all his available deputies. The deputies, around one hundred in number, were told that they were “to take no part in the security of that [presidential] motorcade.” The sheriff told his deputes that they were to simply “stand out in front of the building, 506 Main Street, and represent the Sheriff’s office.” The President was shot very close to, almost in front of the Sheriff’s office. Thus a mere two hours prior to the assassination the entire security of the Dealey Plaza area was withdrawn on the orders of Sheriff Bill Decker, whose offices were located in Dealey Plaza.

Further, Dallas police chief Jess Curry issued another similar direction. Curry told his officers to “to end supervision of Friday’s crowd at Houston and Main, a block short of ambush, on the ground that traffic would begin to thin out there.” Why did Jesse Curry issue those orders? Years later, in his book JFK Assassination Files, Jesse Curry revealed that the Dallas police withdrawal of presidential security was the result of orders issued to him by the Secret Service! The Secret Service wanted to ensure, it appears, that there should be no obstruction whatsoever to the assassination of the president they were supposed to protect! They could not afford a failed assassination attempt.

The Secret Service ensured that JFK would be a sitting duck for the snipers. Author Jim Marrs writes: that Police Chief “Curry also planned to have a car containing police captain Will Fritz and other detectives immediately following the presidential limousine, a traditional practice with motorcades in the past.” This too was vetoed by the Secret Service! Why? Only because that would make the task of the snipers easy and prevent the Dallas police from shooting back at them, killing or injuring the shooter or shooters, or arresting them. The actions of the Secret Service guaranteed that the snipers would get away once they had accomplished their mission. Thus the conspiracy would be protected.

To facilitate the snipers a last minute change of the route was introduced which was of crucial importance to the success of the assassination. It is mandatory that the motorcade travel at a speed of 44 mph (approximately 70 kmph). A turn of more than 90 degrees in Dealey Plaza area was introduced in the route, and, at this turn, the car had to slow down to about 10 or 11 mph making the hit very easy. It was this hairpin turn that enabled the shooter or shooters to shoot at the president successfully from the front, with one bullet hitting his neck and another one hitting his head, blowing out a part of his brain. Astonishingly Emory Roberts told his Secret Service men not to move once the president had been hit. This was again a very serious violation of the security protocols. Only one officer, Clint Hill, violated his orders and ran up to the presidential limousine. He was in the Secret Service team that day owing to a special request by Mrs. Kennedy.

It is an SOP that as soon as shots are heard the presidential limousine must speed away at very high speeds. What did the veteran driver of the presidential limousine do? He brought the car to a standstill! This was most astonishing. After the shots had been fired, in an interval of about six seconds, the limousine sped away. But it was too late – the president had been fatally hit. The behavior of the driver, who had served with Presidents Truman and Eisenhower, has no explanation. Whatever the reason for his halting the car in violation of SOPs, which the driver must have rehearsed many times, it facilitated the snipers by providing them a stationary target. Thus even the driver of the limousine was not with his president! This shows the isolation of John Kennedy.

The Secret Service lied to the Warren Commission that some of the violations of security protocols were carried out on the direction of President Kennedy. At the time President Kennedy was dead and so the Secret Service felt that it could get away with that lie. But hats off the researcher Vincent Palamara, who interviewed a number of former Security Service agents. All the agents agreed that “Kennedy did not restrict agents from riding on the rear of the limousine.” In the words of author James Douglas: “Agent Gerald A. Behn, the initially cited source of the official Secret Service/Warren Commission claim that JFK stripped away his limousine security, told Palamara the exact opposite: ‘I don’t remember Kennedy ever saying that he didn’t want somebody on the back of the car.’”

Lawyer and author Mark Lane, who was one of the very first persons to question the official narrative on the assassination mention Abraham Bolden, the first ever black member of the White House Security detail. He writes:

“John Kennedy had personally invited him [i.e. Bolden]. Many of his new colleagues were former hard-drinking police officers, born and raised in the Southern states, who referred to President Kennedy as a ‘nigger lover’ who was ‘screwing up the country’ with his civil rights initiatives. Some Secret Service agents assigned to the White House detail said that if shots were fired they would take no action to protect him. A few of the agents said they would resign from the Secret Service rather than give up their lives to shield him. Bolden heard those and similar assertions many times.”

Finally, a shot that came from the front made a bullet hole in the windscreen. “Brains and blood were washed from the limousine at Parkland [Hospital] even before the President was pronounced dead; the limousine was stripped down and was being rebuilt already Monday, the day of the formal state funeral; a substitute windshield was later produced as evidence.”