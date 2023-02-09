Search

Book Review

Konnect by HBL launches Konnect Islamic Debit Card

Web Desk 03:55 PM | 9 Feb, 2023
Konnect by HBL launches Konnect Islamic Debit Card

KARACHI - After the successful launch of the Islamic Branchless Banking Account, Konnect by HBL further creates convenience for the clients to access their RIBA-free and Shariah-compliant Islamic Account through the "Konnect Islamic Debit Card".

The introduction of this card aims to provide multiple features and benefits such as free cash withdrawal from HBL’s ATM network, safe and convenient contactless payments at multiple Point of Sale (POS) machines, and acceptability at a vast network of POS-enabled merchants nationwide. To receive an Islamic Debit Card, clients can apply online through their Konnect App or by visiting their nearest Konnect agent. This debit card works seamlessly across all ATM locations countrywide in Pakistan.

Commenting on the launch, Aamir Hameed, Head Branchless Banking - HBL, said, "Our Branchless Banking services have been instrumental in reaching the unbanked population in Pakistan. We believe this new offering with several touchpoints, from Mobile App to a vast agent & ATM network, will greatly enhance financial inclusion and provide convenience, especially for women. We understand the need for shariah-compliant services is growing fast and we believe this service will help in meeting that demand.”

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Konnect by HBL launches Konnect Islamic Debit Card

03:55 PM | 9 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 9, 2023

07:45 AM | 9 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 9, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 271.9 274.85
Euro EUR 294.7 297.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331 334.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.2 73.9
Australian Dollar AUD 191.3 193.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.35 740.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.16
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.63 175.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.53 723.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 298.06 300.56
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs193,700 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Karachi PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Islamabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Peshawar PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Quetta PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Sialkot PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Attock PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Gujranwala PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Jehlum PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Multan PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Bahawalpur PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Gujrat PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Nawabshah PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Chakwal PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Hyderabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Nowshehra PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Sargodha PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Faisalabad PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350
Mirpur PKR 193,700 PKR 2,350

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: