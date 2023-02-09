'Barzakh' – Pakistani web series, starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, all set for world premiere

KARACHI – A Pakistani film series starring favourite onscreen couple Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeem will have its world premiere at France’s Series Mania Festival, with the only selection from South Asia for this year.

The series, Barzakh, stars heartthrob Fawad Khan in the role of a single parent battling guilt, along with Sanam Saeed who was roped in for a story revolving around love, loss, and reunion.

The series was filmed in picturesque Hunza valley, showing magic realism and family drama, with cinematic sequences showing the world of mystique.

Barzakh will be screened at Series Mania Festival under the International Panorama line-up, for Best Series, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor as well as the Student Jury award and the Audience award.

Everyone's favorite duo is back with a big achievement. Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed's show #Barzakh selected at #SeriesManiaFestival. pic.twitter.com/jM3UFpXQhT — Faizan Riaz (@faizanriaz7_) February 8, 2023

Pakistani-British filmmaker Asim Abbasi, who directed Barzakh, said he is excited at the selection, and defined it as a family drama framed within a world of supernatural beings and otherworldly events.

Picture courtesy: Zindagi/Twitter

Abbasi called it a project close to his heart, said selection at the French film Festival depicts our belief in this story which is now finding its way amongst the best in the world. He also cheered for Barzakh for the only series from South Asia to make it to the global platform.

#Barzakh entails a gripping storyline, inspiring scenery, and the charm of mega stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed, and unsurprisingly earns its spot in the #SeriesManiaFestival. Kudos to Zindagi Originals for their effort!#Barzakh pic.twitter.com/O6U5raUIBW — BUNTY. (@atang_waddi) February 8, 2023

The series producer Shailja Kejriwal called it a product of Covid brain as its story was conceptualised during the pandemic.