In a first, PM Imran hands over low cost homes to working class tomorrow

11:55 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will hand over low cost homes under the Workers Welfare Fund scheme to the members of working class on Thursday.

In a series of tweets, the ruling PTI said that it is for the first time in Pakistan, the working class are being given a home of their own on mortgage basis.

Under the project, PM Khan will hand over 1000 ready apartments and homes to workers, adding that the premier has fulfilled his one more promise. 

The project had been pending for past 11 years but the premier expedited “work upon it & now workers & widows are being given ownership for these homes,” the PTI said.

The premier will also lay foundation for 1500 more low cost homes to be given to working class on easy installments.

