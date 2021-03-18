Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 March 2021
08:30 AM | 18 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 March 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 101,700 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 87,200 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs 79,930 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 93,225 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 101,700 PKR 1,538
Karachi PKR 101,700 PKR 1,538
Islamabad PKR 101,700 PKR 1,538
Peshawar PKR 101,700 PKR 1,538
Quetta PKR 101,700 PKR 1,538
Sialkot PKR 101,700 PKR 1,538
Attock PKR 101,700 PKR 1,538
Gujranwala PKR 101,700 PKR 1,538
Jehlum PKR 101,700 PKR 1,538
Multan PKR 101,700 PKR 1,538
Bahawalpur PKR 101,700 PKR 1,538
Gujrat PKR 101,700 PKR 1,538
Nawabshah PKR 101,700 PKR 1,538
Chakwal PKR 101,700 PKR 1,538
Hyderabad PKR 101,700 PKR 1,538
Nowshehra PKR 101,700 PKR 1,538
Sargodha PKR 101,700 PKR 1,538
Faisalabad PKR 101,700 PKR 1,538
Mirpur PKR 101,700 PKR 1,538

