Gold price decreases by Rs1,900 per tola in Pakistan

Web Desk 07:18 PM | 23 Aug, 2023
Gold price decreases by Rs1,900 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI - Despite the increase in gold prices in the international market, decrease in prices was recorded at the local level.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs1,900 to close at Rs232,600 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs1,629 to settle at Rs199,417, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $3 to settle at $1,904 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,800 per tola and Rs2,400.54 per 10 grams, respectively. 

Web Desk
