Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer spark marriage rumours

The rumours mill is abuzz with speculations that Pakistani supermodel Neha Rajpoot will be tying the knot with businessman Shabbaz Taseer.

Earlier, Taseer's ex-wife Maheen Ghani had revealed that the reason for her divorce is Shahbaz and the model’s extramarital affair.

Neha was labelled a ‘homewrecker’ and the duo had to face a lot of criticism. The couple has also created a lot of buzz when they were spotted at a wedding together recently.

Now, the news of Rajpoot and Taseer's marriage has been wrecking a storm on the internet.

No official announcement has come from the couple and neither the details of the wedding events have been disclosed.

Earlier, social media was left shocked when ace fashion designer Maheen Ghani and former Governor of Punjab Salman Taseer's son Shahbaz got divorced.

Reunited after 5 years, the couple welcomed their daughter but due to irreconcilable differences, they announced their divorce.