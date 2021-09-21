Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer spark marriage rumours
Share
The rumours mill is abuzz with speculations that Pakistani supermodel Neha Rajpoot will be tying the knot with businessman Shabbaz Taseer.
Earlier, Taseer's ex-wife Maheen Ghani had revealed that the reason for her divorce is Shahbaz and the model’s extramarital affair.
Neha was labelled a ‘homewrecker’ and the duo had to face a lot of criticism. The couple has also created a lot of buzz when they were spotted at a wedding together recently.
Now, the news of Rajpoot and Taseer's marriage has been wrecking a storm on the internet.
View this post on Instagram
No official announcement has come from the couple and neither the details of the wedding events have been disclosed.
Earlier, social media was left shocked when ace fashion designer Maheen Ghani and former Governor of Punjab Salman Taseer's son Shahbaz got divorced.
Reunited after 5 years, the couple welcomed their daughter but due to irreconcilable differences, they announced their divorce.
Neha Rajpoot responds to accusations after Maheen ... 09:39 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
Leaving social media shocked, Maheen Ghani and Shahbaz Taseer separated their ways last year. The fashion designer ...
- Japanese sisters declared world's oldest twins05:35 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
-
-
- New Zealand to tour India in November04:11 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
-
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021