Pakistan to observe #InternationalForestDay tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan will observe United Nations’ (UN) International Day of Forests like the rest of world tomorrow (March 21).
The day will be marked to acknowledge the importance of forests and trees in our lives.
The day will address issues such as deforestation. Forests hold great importance about the survival of the earth.
The UN works with governments, community organizations, and the general public to promote both local and global activities for the International Day of Forests. Activities include: Tree planting campaigns.
Art portraying the importance forests and trees will also be displayed and communities will work on sharing infographics, videos, news and messages via social and other media.
Forests cover about one third of the world’s land mass. Roughly 1.6 billion people, including more than 2000 indigenous cultures, depend on forests for their livelihood.
Forests are vital to the planet for many reasons, including:
- Providing shelter for more than half of the terrestrial species of animals, plants and insects.
- Contributing to the balance of oxygen, carbon dioxide and humidity in the air.
- Protecting watersheds, which supply fresh water to rivers.
The UN first celebrated the International Day of Forests on March 21, 2013. This initiative follows from the International Year of Forests.
According a UN report, deforestation accounts for 12 to 20 percent of the global greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming.
