Pakistan extends suspension of int'l flight operations till May 15 due to COVID-19
08:56 AM | 26 Apr, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The government has extended the suspension of international flight operations till May 15 due to in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.
In a press release a spokesman for the Aviation Division said that “The suspension of international flight operations, as effected earlier, has been extended upto Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2359 hours PST".
Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of international flights reflected in the previous orders would remain unchanged, he added.
