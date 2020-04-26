Pakistan extends suspension of int'l flight operations till May 15 due to COVID-19
Web Desk
08:56 AM | 26 Apr, 2020
Pakistan extends suspension of int'l flight operations till May 15 due to COVID-19
Share

ISLAMABAD - The government has extended the suspension of international flight operations till May 15 due to in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

In a press release a spokesman for the Aviation Division said that “The suspension of international flight operations, as effected earlier, has been extended upto Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2359 hours PST".

Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of international flights reflected in the previous orders would remain unchanged, he added.

More From This Category
Ambassador Munir Akram urges Pakistani-Americans ...
10:19 AM | 26 Apr, 2020
President visits number of mosques, reviews ...
09:47 AM | 26 Apr, 2020
Pakistan receives another sortie of medical ...
09:21 AM | 26 Apr, 2020
Pakistan extends suspension of int'l flight ...
08:56 AM | 26 Apr, 2020
COVID-19: Sindh launches counselling & ...
10:25 PM | 25 Apr, 2020
KP CM’s aide, MMA lawmaker test positive for ...
09:10 PM | 25 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan's women cricket team for #Don’tRushBeautyChallenge
05:56 PM | 25 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr