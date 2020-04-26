Pakistan receives another sortie of medical relief items from China to fight COVID-19
09:21 AM | 26 Apr, 2020
RAWALPINDI - The second sortie of medical emergency relief items along with the team of medical experts from Republic of China has landed in Pakistan to counter the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the medical relief items against COVID-19 include PCR testing Kits, surgical masks, protective cover all suits, N95 masks and ventilators.

Chinese medical team comprising specialists including disease control, pulmonologists, ICU, infectious disease and control, testing and nursing experts would stay in Pakistan for two months to provide their expertise/guidance to doctors and paramedics for COVID-19 treatment at various hospitals across the country.

It was pertinent to mention that Chinese medical team headed by Major General Huang Qingzhen arrived Pakistan yesterday.

