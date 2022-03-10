Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 March 2022
08:18 AM | 10 Mar, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan surged to Rs 138,400 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 118,700. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 108,808 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.126,866.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 138,400
|PKR 1,808
|Karachi
|PKR 138,400
|PKR 1,808
|Islamabad
|PKR 138,400
|PKR 1,808
|Peshawar
|PKR 138,400
|PKR 1,808
|Quetta
|PKR 138,400
|PKR 1,808
|Sialkot
|PKR 138,400
|PKR 1,808
|Attock
|PKR 138,400
|PKR 1,808
|Gujranwala
|PKR 138,400
|PKR 1,808
|Jehlum
|PKR 138,400
|PKR 1,808
|Multan
|PKR 138,400
|PKR 1,808
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 138,400
|PKR 1,808
|Gujrat
|PKR 138,400
|PKR 1,808
|Nawabshah
|PKR 138,400
|PKR 1,808
|Chakwal
|PKR 138,400
|PKR 1,808
|Hyderabad
|PKR 138,400
|PKR 1,808
|Nowshehra
|PKR 138,400
|PKR 1,808
|Sargodha
|PKR 138,400
|PKR 1,808
|Faisalabad
|PKR 138,400
|PKR 1,808
|Mirpur
|PKR 138,400
|PKR 1,808
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 1.76%09:25 AM | 10 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:43 AM | 10 Mar, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 March 202208:18 AM | 10 Mar, 2022
- Inclusivity of Women, that hard a thing in the legal profession?12:00 AM | 10 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS: Faheem Ashraf to miss second Test after testing positive for ...10:59 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
Strings founder Bilal Maqsood releases nursery rhymes in Urdu
09:55 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
- Sunny Leone's latest video goes viral06:00 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
- Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir criticised over ‘poor’ parenting ...07:00 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
- Hollywood star Lupita Nyongo sets the dance floor on fire at Misha ...04:48 PM | 9 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022