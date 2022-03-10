Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 March 2022

08:18 AM | 10 Mar, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 March 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan surged to Rs 138,400 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 118,700. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 108,808 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.126,866.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 138,400 PKR 1,808
Karachi PKR 138,400 PKR 1,808
Islamabad PKR 138,400 PKR 1,808
Peshawar PKR 138,400 PKR 1,808
Quetta PKR 138,400 PKR 1,808
Sialkot PKR 138,400 PKR 1,808
Attock PKR 138,400 PKR 1,808
Gujranwala PKR 138,400 PKR 1,808
Jehlum PKR 138,400 PKR 1,808
Multan PKR 138,400 PKR 1,808
Bahawalpur PKR 138,400 PKR 1,808
Gujrat PKR 138,400 PKR 1,808
Nawabshah PKR 138,400 PKR 1,808
Chakwal PKR 138,400 PKR 1,808
Hyderabad PKR 138,400 PKR 1,808
Nowshehra PKR 138,400 PKR 1,808
Sargodha PKR 138,400 PKR 1,808
Faisalabad PKR 138,400 PKR 1,808
Mirpur PKR 138,400 PKR 1,808

